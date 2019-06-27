Presidential Committee Recommends Signing of ACFTA by Nigeria

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja received the report of the presidential committee which recommends that Nigeria should join the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (ACFTA).

The committee was constituted by the president last year to carry out a holistic examination of all factors and circumstances surrounding the agreement and the implication that Nigeria’s involvement in the agreement may have on its economy.

Nigeria pulled out of the signing ceremony for the agreement in Rwanda at the last minute last year in response to agitations in certain quaters that Nigeria’s involvement could turn the country into a dumping ground.

Consequently, the president constituted the committee to carry out wide consultations with relevant stakeholders.

Details later…