NDLEA Records Seizure of 146.820kg Illicit Drugs, Arrests Suspects

Chinedu Eze

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Command, has recorded a seizure of 146.820 kilogrammes of drugs from 33 suspected traffickers in six months.

The NDLEA airport Commander, Mr. Garba Ahmadu who disclosed this to journalists to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, said 28 males and five females were nabbed with various Illicit drugs carefully concealment in the different ways.

These drugs include cocaine, methamphetamine, cannabis sativa, heroine and ephedrine.

According to Ahmadu, some of the drugs were concealed in tomato cans, baby diapers, food stuff, body lotion containers and ingestion.

Giving a breakdown of the drugs intercepted, he said, “Cocaine, 15.580 kg; heroin, 14.720kg; cannabis sativa 54.140kg; methamphetamine, 34.240kg; and ephedrine 28.140. We had three internal concealments, which are the ones that were swallowed by the suspects”.

Speaking on the cartels who planted drugs in passengers’s luggage in connivance with airline staff and ground handling staff, Ahmadu advised airlines to always deploy senior officials to airports for baggage tagging to avoid the Kano incident.