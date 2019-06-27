FEMI’S AFCON 2019 FLAKES

Chukwueze’s Rising Profile

After a brilliant season with Villarreal at just concluded Spanish topflight, Super Eagles pacy winger, Samuel Chukwueze was thorn between playing for Flying Eagles at the FIFA U-20 Championship concluded recently in Poland and of course the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. The 21-year-old player chose the bigger stage and it seems it is paying off for him. The Nigeria was joint first with Malian Ismailia Sarr for most completed dribbles after Match Day one seven times. Another Nigerian, Wilfred Ndidi was in ninth position with four times. Sadly Egyptian star player, Mohamed Salah did not even make the top 10.

Iwobi Aims at Another Final in Two Month

After the failed quest to help his club, Arsenal FC, to qualify and play in the UEFA Champions League in the coming season, Alex Iwobi is now dreaming of another final match this time, the AFCON 2019 with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Iwobi who scored the Gunners’ consolatory goal in the 1-4 Europa tournament loss to fellow Londoners Chelsea at Olympic Stadium in Baku, believes the dream can become a reality next month if Nigeria’s good fortunes continue in the continental showpiece.

“Of course it is everyone’s dream as a player to win titles. It was painful that I failed to achieve this with my club last May but it will be good to make up with Nigeria in Egypt fiesta. Many Nigerians, regardless of club affiliate will definitely wish the 23 –year-old forward come true as Super Eagles aim at fourth title.

Sadio Mane is the Winner of the Club v Country Battle

It is a dream of any player plying his trade in Europe to play in the final and win the prestigious UEFA Champions League trophy. Senegalese talisman, Sadio Mane achieved this feat with Liverpool early this month in Madrid, Spain when his side won by a lone goal in all-English final. The dark skinned forward has since put the feat behind him! Hear him, “to win for my country, which has never won a Cup of Nations, would be magnificent. I am even ready to trade in my Champions League success to win the Africa Cup of Nations,” Mane told France Football in an interview published on Tuesday.”The return to Dakar (with the trophy) would be extraordinary. That is my craziest dream,” he said.

Flags and Animal Colours

All the 24 teams with their national team’s colour all have something in common. The unique element makes it a bit difficult to know which flag and colour for any particular nation. All of them have a combination of red, green and yellow. Only those with crest in the middle allows for easy identification!

Sex Scandal Rocks Pharaohs’ Camp

Host nation, Egypt is not having the best of things at the moment ahead as their camp was during the week embroiled in sex scandal and has forced the Egyptian FA to axe Amr Warda. Indecent exposure on social media was at the heart of the matter.

Reports claimed Amr Warda was banned from the national squad after discussions with the team’s technical and administrative bodies. The action was to maintain the discipline and focus of the team.

The sexual harassment claims surfaced earlier this week on social media platforms. Multiple women posted screenshots and testimonies of Warda’s alleged lewd comments.

The Wednesday decision comes hours after another viral clip posted on Twitter by a social media user showed him apparently exposing himself to her.