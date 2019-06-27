Arnergy Closes $9m Series ‘A’ Financing to Provide Sustainable Energy

Emma Okonji

Nigerian distributed utility company, Arnergy, has raised $9 million in a Series A round of funding led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures with participation from the Norwegian Investment Fund for Developing Countries (Norfund); EDFI ElectriFI and All On.

The financial deal will enable Arnergy to provide affordable, sustainable and reliable energy for sectors such as healthcare, education, hospitality, agribusiness, financial services and micro businesses that are driving impact and producing positive economic outcomes in Nigeria.

Announcing the financial deal in Lagos recently, the Founder and CEO of Arnergy, Femi Adeyemo, said: “We are excited to enter this next phase in Arnergy’s development with investors that share our vision of tackling the most pressing energy challenges across emerging market economies, starting with Nigeria. We believe that energy needs in Nigeria have surpassed rudimentary requirements of low power utilisation and our product offerings are solving for reliability and not just access.”

Arnergy’s distributed renewable energy systems harness the combination of solar power, superior storage solutions and proprietary remote management technologies to deliver scalable, reliable and affordable energy solutions that are tailored to tackle issues related to intermittency and grid unreliability.

Since launch, Arnergy has delivered over 2MW of installed capacity and over 5MWh of storage capacity to business and residential clients across Nigeria.

Adeyemo said Arnergy’s market scaling ambitions, fueled by the influx of new capital, would include new business models and partnership opportunities, as well as consumer financing and channel expansion activities. He explained that targeted verticals for the company’s 5KW modular systems would include small businesses, healthcare, hospitality, financial services, agribusiness and education.

Carmichael Roberts of Breakthrough Energy Ventures, said: “Arnergy inherently understands the West African market and its need for power reliability.

“Creating accessibility to reliable renewable energy sources is paramount to economic growth in this region. With Arnergy’s technology, we can significantly decrease carbon emissions and it’s a model that can be replicated all over the developing world.”

According to EVP Clean Energy from Norfund, Mark Davis, “Access to clean and stable energy is a prerequisite for job creation and development. Norfund is proud to support the expansion of Arnergy, which will provide Nigerian households and businesses on a weak-grid connection with a cheaper, cleaner and more reliable power solution to meet their daily needs.”

Speaking on the funding, ElectriFI Fund Manager, Dominiek Deconinck, said: “ElectriFI, a EU-funded access to energy impact facility, is thrilled to join such a strong group of investors backing visionary entrepreneurs who will positively impact thousands of local businesses in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the investment, the CEO of Shell funded All On, Wiebe Boer, said: “This is a deal that is particularly exciting to us at All On as a Nigerian impact investor because it reinforces our belief that local energy companies like Arnergy with innovative Nigerian technology and business models can attract investments from global giants like Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Norfund and ElectriFI, and are ready and able to compete on a global stage.”

CEO of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Damilola Ogunbiyi, said: “I am delighted that Arnergy, a home grown company and one of the market leaders for off grid energy in Nigeria, has reached this milestone to raise capital from such an impressive group of local and international investors. It is a validation of all the hard work the REA and all of our partners are doing to create an enabling environment for off grid development.”

Arnergy is a distributed utility company that provides energy solutions tailored towards energy reliability in emerging markets. Its solutions empower businesses and residential customers through the design, sale and installation of affordable and reliable, distributed energy systems. Breakthrough Energy Ventures (BEV) invests in companies that leverage innovative technologies to help address climate change, while ElectriFI, the Electrification Financing Initiative, invests in on-and off-grid early stage private companies focusing on creating new connections and on adding generation capacity from renewable energy sources in emerging markets.