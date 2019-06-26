Spokesperson to the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Comrade Aigbefo Jnr. Iretiose, has said that the inauguration of Edo House of Assembly met all requirements of the law.

According to Iretiose, “the responsibility of the Edo State Governor with regard to the inauguration of the House of Assembly, begins and ends with the issuance of a Proclamation Letter.”

He added that “Governor Obaseki duly issued the Proclamation Letter and the inauguration held at the House of Assembly.”

On the emergence of principal officers in the assembly, the Speaker’s spokesperson explained that: “The decision on the principal officers of the assembly was arrived at by the State Working Committee of the party.”

He noted that “while the inauguration was ongoing, some of the members-elect who came to their senses, left the venue of the press conference which some of the members-elect had organised, and went to the house of assembly, where they presented themselves for inauguration at 3:30pm.”

He advised the members-elect who have not been inaugurated to complete their documentation and present themselves for inauguration.

“The House of Assembly is open to other members-elect who want to be inaugurated just as the two members-elect: Hon. Sunday Ojiezele and Hon. Emmanuel Okoduwa, who were inaugurated on Monday by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Frank Okiye,” Iretiose added.