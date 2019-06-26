FEMI’S AFCON 2019 FLAKES

Other Side of Samuel Kalu’s Recovery

The camp of Super Eagles here in Alexandria is still celebrating the clean bill of health given to Samuel Kalu. The news of the fact that he has been declared medically fit to remain with the team in Egypt was a sort of psychological boost ahead of today’s match with Guinea. Nigeria is plotting to retain the top spot of Group B regardless of the outcome of the group’s other match. Eagles clash with the Syli Stars is the star match of the group this afternoon. Wether Coach Gernot Rohr will have the courage to feature the pacy Girondins Bordeaux of France ace is a different matter altogether.

Setting the Record Straight about Adams Traore

It’s no longer news that Eagles of Mali have scored more goals than any other team at the ongoing tournament in Egypt after their 4-1 bashing of debutants, Mauritania. The gist was that many were a bit confused that Adama Traore scored a brace in the match. Wrong. A check revealed that there are two registered players in the Malian side with same name. The first Adama in the starting line up scored the third goal for his side in the 55th minute and was substituted in the 61st minute by his name sake (Adama Traore) who scored the fourth goal for his side in the 74th minute. It’s a case of coincident or minor confusion!

Pressure on Pharaohs to Re-gig on Home Soil

After a not too convincing lone goal win in their opening match against Warriors of Zimbabwe, Egyptians want a tactical change in Pharaohs approach to their next match against DR Congo by saddling Liverpool man Mohamed Salah with more roles for the team. The UEFA Champions League winner last month with the Anfield side is leading the striking role instead of his conventional position of playing from the right side of the attack. Mo Salah will have a lot to contend with as the host nation hope to extend their record of always winning the trophy on home soil!

Fear of Sadio Mane Grips Group Rivals

Many fans were taken aback when Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane was missing in action in Teranga Lions of Senegal’s 2-0 win against Tanzania on Sunday. Hold your breath! The striker was on one-match suspension from the qualifying series and would be back in action when the team takes on Fennecs of Algeria on Thursday in the crucial second match of Group C. The forward was part of success story of Liverpool FC in the UEFA Champions League which they won early this month in Madrid, Spain.

Tunisia, First Top Seed to Draw

One of the tournament’s favourites and top seeded team at the ongoing tournament are the first team that failed to pick maximum points after their 1-1 scoreline with Angola in Group E opening match on Monday night.

It was the first draw by any of the top seeds since host Egypt, Nigeria, Côte d’ Ivoire and Senegal all won their respective opening matches.

The Tunisians had led with a penalty scored by Msakni in the 34th minute and could have doubled the lead only for Angola to score a late equaliser after Campos scored from a blunder by Tunisian goalkeeper, Farouk Ben Mustapha.