NDLEA Seizes 6.7 Tonnes of Hard Drugs in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has revealed that it has seized a total of 6,726,012 tonnes of hard drugs from 2018 to date.

Speaking to journalists in Kano Tuesday in commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, the NDLEA state Commander, Ibrahim Abdul, said within the period under review, the command had successfully intercepted 3,201,155kg of Cannabis Sativa.

Abdul added that the command also intercepted 3,370,911kg of psychotropic drugs, and 150.007kg of marijuana-like leaf that is imported from South Africa.

He further revealed that 3.190kg of cocaine was intercepted by the command within one year, in addition to the 29.3gm of heroin seized within the period.

Giving further breakdown of the success achieved within the period, Abdul said the command arrested 620 male and 105 female suspects respectively.

“This is unprecedented success that has never been achieved within such a short period of time since the establishment of this command,” he said.

Abdul further disclosed that the command recorded 47 convictions, adding that 47 suspects were nabbed with cocaine and heroin.

He further revealed that the command successfully arrested suspected notorious members of a drug syndicate en route to Saudi Arabia with 2.92kg of cocaine.

“The statistics shows a decline in the demand and supply of some substances such as Tramadol and Codeine, owing to the sustained raid operations by officers of the Kano State command,” said the commander.

He however stated that lack of adequate manpower, shortage of logistics, lack of facilities to accommodate the teeming addicts that require counselling and rehabilitation, as well as lack of cooperation from some communities are some of the challenges bedevilling the command in the discharge of its duties.