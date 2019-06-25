Jumbo Pay for Super Eagles if They Win AFCON 2019

Each player to pocket $95,000 as champions of Egypt 2019 From Femi Solaja

In a bid to motivate the Super Eagles players to win the African Cup of Nations in Egypt, a massive $95,000 bonus each awaits the players from the group stage matches up till the final match if they lift the cup on the 19th of July at the 80,000 capacity Cairo International Stadium.

The massive pay is way higher that what the winning team to the last appearance of Nigeria at the edition in South Africa where the Late Stephen Keshi tutored side won the cup for the third time.

Already the players are guaranteed $10,000 for their 1-0 win over Burundi last Saturday in Alexandria and the same pay await the team should they beat Syli Stars of Guinea tomorrow afternoon at the same venue and could get a total of $30,000 should they maintain a perfect score in the last group match next week at same venue.

A top official of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) informed ThisdaySport Monday evening that it was an agreement the board had reached with the players before it left Asaba training camp before the departure to Ismailia for final preparations.

“At the last World Cup finals in Russia, we never had any problem over payments because everything was stated in black and white. Although the team didn’t make it to the knock out phase, the take away from the Mundial was that absolute peace reigned all through our stay in Russia,” the official said last night .

Although the football federation has been in the news for wrong reasons over payment to it teams that have participated in global tournaments lately, the gesture bestowed on the senior national team may have been to thread with caution knowing fully well that the tournament in Egypt is a good image laundry to the country.

Should the team win its Round of 16 match early next month, each of the players will pocket $12,500 and the quarter final win will reward the players with $15,000 each and semi final progress will lift each player to $17,500 and a in the final match will give the player a whooping $20,000 each as match bonus.

Aside the players’ jumbo pay, the Technical crew are not left behind in the largess. The team Head Coach will collect double of the players rewards while his assistants namely goalkeepers trainer and assistant coach Alloy Agu and Imama Amapakabo will collect 75% of coach’s reward.

The Backroom Staff which included the team’s Media Officer, Curator, Secretary are all guaranteed of 75% of what the players received in the progression scale.

Should Nigeria win the cup for the fourth time, the conversion rate will reward each of the players with N34.2 million while Head coach will collect N68.4 million.

Aside the match bonuses, the players are also entitled to $100 per day as camp allowance and all through to the final match next month would amount to six weeks in camp.