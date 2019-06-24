Suspension of Officers: AA Notifies INEC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The national leadership of the Action Alliance (AA) has notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the suspension of its National Chairman, Kenneth Udeze and National Secretary, James Vernimbe.

The party in a letter dated June 17, 2019, which was addressed to INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and signed by the National Vice Chairman of the party, Mr. Abdul-Rashid Aminu and National Secretary, Charles Chukwuemeka, informed INEC that both were suspended following allegations of anti-party activities and financial impropriety against them.

The letter, which was made available to THISDAY yesterday read: “We write to inform you that sequel to a crucial meeting of the Nation Executive Council (NEC) and the National Think Thank Committee (NTTC) of our party, the Action Alliance held on Friday, June 14, 2019, the following decisions were reached to save the image of the party:

“That following series of petitions from Imo and Osun State chapters of our party against the formal National Chairman, Mr. Kenneth Udeze and former National Secretary, Mr. James Vernimbe, wherein both men were accused of financial impropriety, anti-party activities and interim police investigation report indicting them by DCP Atere Christopher Ade (the police interim report attached), the NTTC and NEC have suspended both officers indefinitely,

“In the light of the above, the Deputy National Chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar and Deputy National Secretary, Mr. Raphael Onakorere assume offices as acting National chairman and acting National Secretary pending the ratification of their suspension and in line with our constitutional provisions.

“Consequently, all correspondences relating to our party should be addressed and channelled to the acting National chairman and acting National secretary accordingly.

“We use this opportunity to request you to audit the finances of our party from April 2017 to June 2019 in line with INEC guildelines.”