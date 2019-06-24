PenCom Promises Prospective Retirees of Pension Benefits before 2020

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City



Retirees of the federal, state and local governments have been assured of getting their retirement benefits before 2020 to enable them plan a befitting life after service.

The acting Director General, National Pensions Commission (NPC), Mrs. Aisha Dahiru Umar, stated this at the pre- retirement workshop held in Benin-city, Edo State.

Umar emphasised that PenCom was committed to strictly abide by the objectives of the Pension Reform Act of 2014 to ensure that all pensioners that are captured get their benefit as and when due.

According to her, “The objectives of the Pension Reform Act, PRA 2014 is to ensure that every person who worked either in the public service of the federation, Federal Capital Territory, states and local governments or the private sector receive his retirement benefits as and when due.”

The PenCom boss stressed further that the workshop was to inform participants on what they needed to know on documentation requirements, payment of retirement benefits and best ways to enjoy life after retirement.

The acting director general said the commission has finalised arrangements to commence the verification of prospective retirees who would be retiring in 2020 from the public service of the federation.

She noted that the verification exercise is scheduled to hold from 1 July to August 2, 2019 in 15 centres across the country, adding that the forthcoming exercise would therefore, necessitate the need to undertake adequate sensitisation and public enlightenment in order to prepare prospective retirees on the steps to take towards a hitch-free retirement life.