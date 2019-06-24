INEC Begins Review of 2019 General Election

By Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Monday commenced the review of the 2019 general election with 774 Electoral Officers across the country with the aim of broadly evaluating the conduct and what vital lessons it has learnt.

The INEC National Commissioner in charge of Monitoring and Strategy Committee of the commission, Mohammed Lucky, told the Electoral Officers from the 19 northern states in attendance that “the review exercise is aimed to broadly evaluate the conduct of the 2019 general election and learn vital lessons and also afford the Commission the opportunity to review its policies and programmes during the last general elections, which would serve as a roadmap to 2023 general election.

“This process is essentially a sort of SWOT

analysis, involving identification of our strengths, performance, weaknesses or lapses, opportunities missed or taken, as well as impediments, bottlenecks and/or threats uncovered across all the processes before, during and the fallouts since the conduct of the 2019 general election.

“The commission is aiming to be comprehensive in its attempts to review all the issues connected to the general elections;

from preparation through execution and its aftermath, hence the review timetable and schedule of activities has provided for consultations at multi-levels

“The Commission over the past 2 weeks undertook State level reviews in each and every State of the federation. All the Electoral Officers (EOs) present at this meeting were part of their respective States review exercise.

Nevertheless, because of the very critical roles that EOs play in our elections, it was deemed fit to have a more focused discussion with them, with a slightly modified template to dig deeper with regards to certain issues. In addition, we feel there’s value to be added by pairing EOs across states for them to share experiences and make more robust

recommendations arising from this cross-fertilization of experiences

and ideas”.