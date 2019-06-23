Betway Boosts G12 Academy with Football Equipments

Femi Solaja

Foremost sports betting platform, Betway, has again shown its commitment to the development of Nigerian football by giving out valuable sports materials to G12, a grassroots football club based in Lagos Island, during an event yesterday at Campos mini stadium in Lagos.

Betway’s gesture was made to encourage the club, which has achieved a lot since it was founded in 2016, to continue to attain even greater heights on the local and national scenes.

The G12 football club was, in November 2018, the runner-up in the first ever 5 a-side league in Nigeria, Betway 5s League.

The Country Manager, Betway, Lere Awokoya said that the move was only one of many ways Betway would continue to support grassroots football and youth development in the country, while also promising that there is more to come from the company in terms of valuable contributions to the society.

“We have done a lot in the past to encourage young footballers in Nigeria and we are ready to do more. We see huge opportunities in developing grassroots football because these young players have the talent to rank among the best in the world. Betway wants to constantly show them that their dreams can become a reality,” he said.

AFCON FIXTURES & RESULTS

Uganda 2-0 DRC

Nigeria 1-0 Burundi

Guinea 2-2 Madagascar

Morocco v Namibia 3:30pm

Senegal v Tanzania 6pm

Algeria v Kenya 9pm