Police Discover Kidnappers’ Den in Minna

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

There is tension in the Bosso area of Minna, the Niger state capital, following the discovery of some buildings serving as hideouts for kidnappers.

Two of the buildings are close to each other while the third is located behind one of the mosques in the Bosso community.

The discovery of the buildings it was learnt followed a tip off by some members of the community who informed the police of the unusual activities in the houses.

It was learnt that when the police raided the houses, seven people were arrested while not less than 16 AK47 rifles were recovered.

The police have placed the houses under watch, deploying plain and uniformed security operatives in the area.

Newsmen who tried to investigate the matter were not allowed to do so as the security men said they had been directed not to allow pressmen close to the houses.

Following the discovery, residents now live in fear of the unknown with some of them asking government and the police to come out with details of the arrests made so that “we can plan our lives”.

When contacted, the police Public Relations Officer DSP Muhammad Abubakar confirmed the story.p

“Yes we have made some arrests but I cannot tell you the number of people arrested” Muhammad Abubakar said on phone on Saturday afternoon.

The police spokesman also confirmed that the affected houses had been sealed up but declined to say if arms and ammunition were recovered from the buildings.

“We are already investigating the matter when we finish our investigation we will let you know the details” Muhammad Abubakar declared.