Massive Turnout as Bauchi Governor Flags off Special Sanitation Exercise

From Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

As part of his administration’s commitment to ensure a healthy and hygienic society, Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, Saturday flagged off a Special Sanitation Exercise in the state capital.

Addressing journalists shortly after monitoring the exercise which recorded an unprecedented participation of thousands of the citizens, Governor Bala Mohammed said the exercise was part of the present administration’s determination to ensure a Hygienic and Healthy environment as well as the wellness of the citizenry.

To this end, the Governor directed for a comprehensive sanitation exercise across the 20 local government areas of the state as his administration would sensitise people of the state on the need to live up to their corporate social responsibilities.

According to him, Urban and Rural plans would be considered as part of efforts to ensure clean environment in line with global best practices.

Governor Mohammed who applauded corporate bodies in the state for their support to the exercise, said the present administration would come up with administrative framework that will ensure the sustenance of the exercise.

In a remark, the immediate past Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who applauded Governor Mohammed for coming up with the Initiative, condemned the last administration in the state for abandoning the environmental sanitation.

While expressing appreciation with the massive turnout of people who participated in the exercise, he appealed to them to join hands with the current administration in the state for effective environmental management.

On his part, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Suleiman, pledged the support of the lawmakers to the governor’s initiative.

The Emir of Bauchi, Alhaji Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu, had earlier assured of the traditional institution’s support for healthy and hygienic environment.

