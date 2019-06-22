LSSC Hails IWS Day Nursery on Sports Fiesta

The international Women Society (IWS) Day Nursery School recently organised its inter-house fiesta competition in view of giving kids good educational background through active nurturing in sports.

The President IWS, Mrs. Nkoli Ogbolu, expressed “the need for good solid educational foundation for kids through active nurturing in sports to enable them gain required skill set for the future.”

She noted that early childhood marks a critical period in the life of pupils towards setting foundation for healthy development and life-long learning. The competition which started with a march past, witnessed four houses contesting for several position in Fill the basket, bead and string, Egg and spoon, Filling the bottle, 50 meters sprint and relay race.

At the end of the competition Godwin Amakulor, Amoo Azeezat, Chioma Chioma, Boluwatife Ademola of Red, Blue, Green respectively emerging tops while Francis Utuh won the 50m race and group of Ogim John, Adeoye Darasimi, Grace Ifeanyi, Osamade Kenechukwu emerged victorious at relay.