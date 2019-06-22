Energia  Expands Presence in Nigeria

Foremost indigenous exploration and production company, Energia Limited, has strengthened its footprint in the Nigerian market.

This is to enable its boost performance and improve productivity internally and externally.

Speaking during the unveiling of the company’s new head office in Lagos, Chairman, Board of Director of the firm, George Osahon, stated that the company has come of age and is pulling all stops to deliver on it vision , as well as improve on it.

He said that as part of expansion drives, is the relocation to a new office which he believed would stir business growth and impact on the economy at large.

Speaking further, Managing Director of the company, Leste Aihevba, urged staff to see ongoing development in the firm as a wake-up call to deliver more effectively.

Addressing the staff,he said, “we appreciate your committment since we started production at Kwale in 2009.Without you,we will not be here today. We expect more from you going forward”

Aiheva further tasked government to tailor its policies in such a way that that would attract investors to the country.

He said, “ For the sector to deliver more, there is need for legislation that will improve businesses.

This is because there are lots of foreign involvement in the sector, as such, government regulations should put foreign partners in considerations such that will clear the path for more businesses.

“Also, business environment should be made to encourage indigenous investors to keep pumping their money in the sector as well as government should invest on the people in terms of education,so we can have qualified people on the field”.