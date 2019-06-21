Prophet Allegedly Kills 25-year-old Housewife for Rituals

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A-25-year-old housewife, Bosede Oguntade, has been allegedly strangulated to death by a prophet whom she met on Facebook, Dotun Ogunlade, popularly called ‘Arole Jesu’ in Igboora area of Oyo State.

It was learnt that Bosede, who hailed from Ilorin in Kwara State, was lured to Igboora with a view to providing solution to her economic and marital problems by the ‘spiritualist.’

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu, who yesterday led a team of policemen from the state command to exhumed the corpse of the victim where she was buried, while speaking with journalists at the scene, said her head and arms were cut off.

Explaining how the victim was killed, he said on the arrival of the woman in Igboora, the ‘fake prophet’ told her to first solve the problem of fatigue occasioned by the stress of her trip from Ilorin to Igboora by taking sleeping drugs, adding that she was allegedly injected with overdose sleeping drug and subsequently over powered and killed her.

The state police boss further said her head and arm were thereafter taken for ritual purposes while the remaining of her corpse was buried in a shallow grave at Ogboja area of Igbo-Ora.

Olukolu noted that based on credible information and diligent investigation, the police in Igbo-Ora were able to arrest the criminal.

According to him, “Further investigation revealed that some parts of her body were allegedly crushed to powder for rituals in order for him to become powerful and rich. Two knives used to cut her body parts, a white bag containing substance inside a gourd where the alleged human powder were kept and a bottle of Stallion gin were also recovered.

“The police will continue with their resolute determination to stamp out crimes in the society, so members of the public should be careful in absolutely trusting individuals or groups, especially those they meet on social media who claim to possess the power of clairvoyance or ability to combat and treat successfully terminal diseases or possess solutions to social and marital challenges.”