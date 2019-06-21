Peace Palms offers High Return on Investment

For investors on the lookout for a stable and secure environment for investment, a new residential haven is open in the market.

That destination is non-other than Peach Palms estate, conceptualized to create a luxurious private community in a fast developing location where quality is put into details.

Developed by Chateau Royal Real Estate Limited, Peach Palms has a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) and this means that potential buyers can get instant allocation on the land.

With an initial deposit of N1 million, a potential land owner can be assured of a ticket to be among the few that will have a taste of the Abijo GRA, Lekki-Ajah area where the Peach Palms is located.

The landed property comes in sizes of 300 square metres and 600 square metres respectively, which is currently on promo and is valid till June 30th, 2019 going for N4.8 million and N9.5 million respectively.

With a 12 and 6 months payment plan, Peach Palms offers facilities such as: Paved & Interlocked Roads, Covered Drainages, Perimeter Fencing, Electricity, Green Area, Recreation Centre, Pedestrian Walkways, Pedestrian Boulevard, amongst others.

Some of the landmarks in the area where the estate is situated include but are not limited to: Novare Mall at Sangotedo, Crown Estate, FaraPark Estate, and Lufasi Nature Park.

Mrs Oluwatosin Toyosi, a potential property owner in Peach Palms Abijo GRA had this to say during her survey of the area, “Peach Palms is an area I would like to invest in, for me it is a great location.”

Mr. Oluwatobi Osonuga, is the Managing Director of Chateau Royal Real Estate Limited, the firm behind this project.