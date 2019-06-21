Diocese of Ika Set to Install Chancellor, Others

Sunday Ehigiator

The Diocese of Ika (Anglican Communion), is set for the installation of a new chancellor, registrar and other legal officers of the diocese.

According to a release credited to The Bishop of the Diocese, Rt Rev. Godfrey Ekpenisi, the installation would be holding by 11am on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Cathedral Church of Ascension, Boji-Boji Owa, in Delta State.

The new chancellor was identified as Ewerre Okubor, a barrister of the law. She is the wife of a former commissioner for Information and Chief of Staff, Delta State. She had been an active parishioner in the Diocese, offering many leadership assistance to the body of Christ.

The event would also feature rededication of Knights, Lay readers, Evangelists, and also fund raising for the building of Ika Queens Academy administrative block among others.