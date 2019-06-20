NAFDAC Bans Sale of Sniper in Open Markets, Supermarkets

In view of the alarming use of popular agricultural pesticide, Sniper, in suicide cases in the country, the National Agency for Food Drug and Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has ordered agro-dealers to withdraw the product from open markets and supermarkets.

The Director, Veterinary Medicine and Allied Products Directorate of NAFDAC, Dr. Bukar Usman, disclosed this wednesday at the premises of the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan, Oyo State.

Usman, speaking during the launch of a new herbicide for cassava farmers, Lifeline, by UPL, Sprinfield Agro and IITA, said that the agency has asked agro-dealers to stop the sale of the product in open markets and supermakets.

According to him, sniper is an agro-cultural product meant to be used only in the farms and not for households. He urged manufacturers and dealers to cooperate with NAFDAC to mop up the 100ml size of the product, which are cheap and easily acquired.

He maintained that the directive was not an outright ban of the product but a restriction of its use and availability to farms alone.

He said all agrochemicals meant for farms should not be used in households.

“There are appropriate products for the control of mosquitoes and other household pests,” he added.