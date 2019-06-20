Millionaires Emerge in Tecno Light Up Your Dream 3 Competition

Emma Okonji

The recently concluded Tecno Light Up Your Dream 3 Competition has produced seven millionaires from a well-contested grand finale and raffle draw, as each of the seven winners went home with one million naira each.

The competition, which started in April and is part of the Tecno Spark 3 launch activities, had many young Nigerian entrepreneurs with various business interests ranging from agriculture to technology, sharing their business dreams with the hope of winning the one million naira prize money.

It was a tough contest involving rigorous reviews and assessments and at the end of the month-long activity, 10 entrepreneurs were shortlisted, from among 16,0000 applicants from across different regions of the country. Among the selected ten, nine showed up for the grand finale contest, which held in Lagos.

The selected nine people pitched their ideas to a distinguished panel of judges that included the CEO of 360 Group, Noble Igwe and Nollywood actress, Juliana Olayode, popularly known as Toyo Baby.

Speaking at the event, PR and Strategic Partnership Manager, Tecno Nigeria, Jesse Oguntimehin, stated that although the initiative was an experiment that the brand decided to carry out over the years, it has been a huge success. He also said that the initiative was conceived with the intention of ‘making a positive impact on the different local communities in Nigeria by empowering budding entrepreneurs to achieve their lifelong dreams because Tecno really is for Nigerians.

At the end of the pitching, two winners were selected based on their communication skills, creativity, and business acumen. The two winners, Amaka Judith, a shoemaker and Mercy Orlu, a soap maker, went away with N1 million each. There were also winners across the country who bought a SPARK 3 smartphone. They got a raffle ticket and also emerged as millionaires in the regional raffle draws. They are Alex Mbamalu, Fatolu Kemi, Maduakolam Chinaza and Ugbesia Efe.