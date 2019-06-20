Family Sets up Foundation for Women’s Health, Brain Tumor, Others

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

In memory of their only child and daughter, Barr. Chika Okwuosah, who died as a result of complications arising from brain tumor, Dr. and Mrs. Dozie Okwuosah have set up the Chika Rita Okwuosah Foundation (CROF) to to immortalise her.

The foundation which was launched in Abuja and named after the deceased, aims to advance the health and well-being of women and girls, as well as increase knowledge about their reproductive health, modes of early detection, access to treatment and patients’ rights.

Others include the promotion of the rights of girls and women to quality education towards attainment of social and economic development, as well as institute an annual award of excellence for best graduating female student from the Nigerian Law School, Abuja.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the foundation and father of the deceased, Okwuosah, in his speech, said the setting up of the foundation, which has become imperative, was one thing the family can do to keep memories of their daughter alive.

After describing the deceased as an easy-going person who had a passion for fashion and had begun to develop creative and entrepreneurial skills, he said there are unquantifiable potentials in Nigeria which the youths should tap from, rather than depend on the government for jobs which are not forth coming.

He said: “When we lost Chika, I questioned my faith in God continually until solace came. She died of brain tumor and starting a foundation to assist all brain tumor patients has become necessary so that we can increasingly spread the awareness.

“She was also in line with fashion despite being a trained lawyer. I remember her telling me, ‘Dad, I am done with what you want from me. Now I will face what I want’.

“Also, women and girls’ health as well as their overall well-being will be adequately encouraged and supported.”