Ogun Gov Dissolves Transport Unions, Names Ad hoc Hajj Committee

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has dissolved all transport unions in the state.

In the interim, he named a 13-man committee to coordinate the activities of road transport trade unions.

The governor has also constituted an ad-hoc committee to coordinate the 2019 Hajj operations for the State Muslims faithful performing this year’s pilgrimage to Mecca and Medina in the absence of a substantive Muslim Welfare Board.

According to a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Kunle Somorin, the interim road transport unions’ committee is headed by Mr. Sunday Olufemi Adeniyi, while the Hajj Operation Committee is chaired by Imam Mufutau Majekodunmi.

Other members of the Hajj committee are Alhaji Abdul Gafar Orunsolu, Imam Rufai Sile, Alhaji Misbau Salako and Alhaji Tijani Hassan Ishola.

The rest of the members of the committee are Alhaji Tunde Oladunjoye, Dr. Raheemat Oloyede, Hon. Kamaru Oduntan and Alhaja Bisola Aliu.

The governor also appointed Alhaji Abdul Yekin Arimyau Parakoyi as the Amirul Hajj for this year’s pilgrimage.

The statement noted that the mandate of the Road Transport Associations’ Interim committee is basically to review the operations of the unions and make recommendations on how the unions could be better organised to support the developmental agenda of the state.

The interim committee is expected to educate and create awareness among the stakeholders in the sector on the need to ensure peaceful conduct at all times and avoid any activities that could undermine peace, security and safety of life and property in the state.