Gunmen Abduct Ex-minister Adewole’s son in Oyo

By Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Four gunmen Tuesday evening abducted the son of the immediate past Minister for Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Dayo, in Iroko, near Fiditi, Afijio local government of Oyo state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday morning.

According to him, “the man, Dayo Adewole, was abducted by four gunmen around 6:30pm at iroko. The Area commander in Moniya and other patrol teams had been alerted and are presently giving the armed men, a hot chase.

“We are on their trail as I speak with you and more deployments had been made to rescue the guy and track down the abductors.”

Fadeyi added that a vehicle with which the gunmen abducted Dayo had been discovered.

The ex-minister was reportedly alerted and is on his way back to Nigeria from his short trip abroad.

The abductors were yet to contact the family on their motive and the condition of their victim.

THISDAY learnt that Dayo was waylaid at gunpoint on his farm in Iroko.

Although there were some staff with Dayo, the abductors went for him as a prime target.

It was also gathered that the kidnappers later took him away to an unknown destination.

”The villagers were alerted by the staff who survived the ordeal. Local hunters were mobilised by the Oniroko of Iroko.

“The hunters were said to have located the car of the abductors along the road to Iware village near Iroko.

“But they are yet to locate Dayo’s whereabouts. It was suspected that the kidnappers might have changed their vehicle following persistent announcement on radio after Oniroko had raised the alarm on air”, a source said.