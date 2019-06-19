CFAO Yamaha Rewards Nigerians with AFCON Trip

CFAO Yamaha, a joint venture subsidiary of CFAO Group and Yamaha Motor Corporation, Japan is set to rev the hearts of football loving Nigerians by sending customers to Egypt on all-expense paid trip to watch the semi-final and final games of AFCON 2019.

Other customers will also enjoy the AFCON experience through free public viewing. The 2019 African Cup of Nations will hold in Egypt from June 21 to July 19, 2019. All football lovers will qualify for the promo if they buy any Yamaha product.

The Managing Director of CFAO Yamaha Motor Nigeria Limited Mr. Boye Ajayi said “the company’s desire to sponsor loyal customers to Egypt to watch live games at the football fiesta is to identify with the beautiful game and reward our loyal customers.

“In addition, the company will stage free public viewing centres at designated locations across the country, where Nigerians will rev their passion and win gifts at the same time.”

Mr. Ajayi said Yamaha Motor Corporation, Japan has supported this initiative of co-sponsoring AFCON 2019 with the aim of branding from a long-term perspective in Africa, where future market expansion is expected. This same vision guided Yamaha’s expansion to Nigeria through a joint venture partnership with CFAO Group to establish herself as a manufacturing entity in Nigeria, building a world-class motorcycle assembly line and service centre in Amuwo Odofin, Lagos rather than trading through distributors like it did in the past.

Yamaha’s product offering in Nigeria include; motorcycles, marine products, generators and other motorized products which are highly patronized by Nigerians, most especially football lovers.

The Team Lead Marketing, Mr Victor Momodu said CFAO Yamaha has been following through with her brand statement by creating exceptional value and experiences that enrich the lives of Nigerians in general through quality products and after sales services.

“Thus, bringing the AFCON experience to our customers is another way for us to connect with customers through their passion for football. Nigerians purchasing Yamaha products from any of our CFAO Yamaha accredited retail stores will win instant gifts and get raffle tickets that qualifies them to win exciting gifts like Yamaha Generators and other household items” he said.

CFAO Yamaha is in tune with Nigerian’s passion for football as it enriches people’s mind just the same way Yamaha enriches people’s life in Nigeria. Online audience will be engaged via Social media and various gifts will be won in our online promotions. The promotion runs from June 14 to the end of July 2019.