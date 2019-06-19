APC Committee Recommends Expulsion of Yari, National Deputy Chairman from Party

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The five-member Disciplinary Committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) has received a report and evidence of alleged anti-party activities against its Deputy National Chairman, North, Lawal Shuaibu.

The Zamfara State Executive Committee of the APC submitted the report to the committee yesterday in Abuja.

The committee also received report against the former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, on his alleged role in the 2019 electoral misfortune of the APC in the state.

The Zamfara APC Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Bakyasuwa, who led other officials of the party to the APC National Secretariat to submit the reports, made it available to journalists.

According to the report, the duo allegedly breached Article 21(a) 2014 of the APC Constitution as amended.

“We are going to prove that we are not just bragging, and we mean it, we have drawn the battle line with Yari’s group.

“We have realised that the two men were behind the misfortunes of the party, and we need to expel them to prepare for the challenges ahead,” he said.

The APC Zamfara Chairman, Surajo Garba, blamed the party’s misfortune on the action of the two men.

“By this letter and for the above reason, we the executive council of the APC in Zamfara have firmly resolved to expel Alhaji Abdul-Azeez Yari and the Deputy National Chairman (North), Lawal Shuaibu, from the party.

“The attitude and conduct of the personalities have brought APC in Zamfara to a state of disrepute and a clear flagrant disobedience to party,”he said.