World Population Hits 7.7bn as Men Still Outnumber Women in Nigeria

Esther Oluku

The population of the world hits an estimated 7,713,468,000, the United Nations Population Division said yesterday.

According to the World Population Prospect released by the UN, and analysed by TheCable, the medium-variant projection indicates that the global population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050, and 10.9 billion in 2100.

The data also shows that males outnumber females in Nigeria, and the world as a whole, negating the popular belief that women outnumber men in the West African country.

Nigeria is estimated to be at 200,964,000 as of mid-year 2019, with 99,132,000 million females and 101,832,000 males.

Men outnumbered women in the 1991 and 2006 censuses conducted by the Nigerian government.

On the globe, there are an estimated 3,889,035,000 males and 3,824,434,000 females.

The population of Africa has risen by over 32 million in the past year, raising the numbers to over 1.308 billion people on the continent.

United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) says “with a projected addition of over one billion people, countries of sub-Saharan Africa could account for more than half of the growth of the world’s population between 2019 and 2050”.

“The world’s population is projected to grow from 7.7 billion in 2019 to 8.5 billion in 2030 (10 per cent increase), and further to 9.7 billion in 2050 (26 per cent) and to 10.9 billion in 2100 (42 per cent). The population of sub-Saharan Africa is projected to double by 2050 (99 per cent),” the report read in part

“Other regions will see varying rates of increase between 2019 and 2050: Oceania excluding Australia/New Zealand (56 per cent), Northern Africa and Western Asia (46 per cent), Australia/New Zealand (28 per cent), Central and Southern Asia (25 per cent), Latin America and the Caribbean (18 per cent), Eastern and South-Eastern Asia (three per cent), and Europe and Northern America (two per cent)”.