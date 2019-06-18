‘We’ve Top-Notch Safety Equipment’, Says PH Mall Management After Gas Outburst

Bennett Oghifo

The management and owners of the Port Harcourt Mall has described, as unfortunate, the gas explosion that occurred in the facility during the June 12 holiday.

The Mall Manager, Mrs. Chioma Okorie said in a statement that the management has commiserated with all those injured in the incident.

She said, “The Management of the Mall empathise with all the victims of the unfortunate incident that happened recently. We have undertaken an extensive analysis of the situation alongside other agencies of government and we can assure our customers that the mall is safe for our teeming customers.

“The gas outburst happened in the evening of June 12, 2019, as a Safety Conscious organization, we have hitherto trained all our security personnel on managing emergencies. Our internal fire fighting team were able to curtail the situation within 20 minutes. Simultaneously, mall staff evacuated everyone from the mall, and all those injured were taken to the hospital immediately, and are currently recuperating, we wish them swift recovery.

“As an organisation, we will want to reiterate that the mall is installed with the best safety measure and our safety equipment are top-notch because the safety of all of our tenants and shoppers is of utmost importance to us,” she added.

She noted that the commitment of the management and the staff of the mall has kept us from such emergencies in the last five years in which the mall has been in operation. She assured customers that the mall is a very safe place where various family bonding activities takes place and people can get their quality products from all the stores in the mall.

The award winning Port Harcourt Mall located at Azikiwe Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State has been described as the city’s number one lifestyle destination where global brands are located to address various needs of Nigerians. “The mail is ready to serve all residents and visitors to Port Harcourt. The mall was given the Leisure Spot of the Year Award by Garden City Advancement Award in 2016 and 2018, respectively, this was in recognition of her exceptional contributions to the advancement of the city,” she said.