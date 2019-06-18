Star Lager Set to Bring Shining Moments to AFCON 2019

With the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) kicking off in Egypt on Friday, Star Lager beer has concluded plans to thrill fans with unforgettable moments.

At a media parley held at Warehouse Kitchen on Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase One, Star Lager beer reeled out plans to engage consumers and create memorable experiences for football fans across the country during the AFCON tournament.

Aside the top echelon of sports media at the event, former Africa Cup of Nations winners with Super Eagles like Victor Ikpeba and Mutiu Adepoju Efe Ambrose and Juwon Oshaniwa were also present.

Star Lager beer is an official sponsor of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), as well as the official beer of the Super Eagles, one of the prime contenders of the African title when the competition kicks off on June 21.

The brand is set to literarily give Nigerian fans memorable experiences with 17 Star Fan Parks in eight cities across the country where they can go and enjoy carnival like environment during the broadcast of the 52 matches of the competition running from June 21st to July 12th, 2019.

Apart from the thrills expected from the competing teams on the fields, Star Lager will also excite the fans to best of entertainment at the Star Fan Park, which would be activated on all match days.

The Portfolio Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sarah Agha, explained that the reason is to make Nigerians enjoy the best of African football under a very relaxed atmosphere especially as the tournament is about to set a record as the most attended event by African players plying their trades in Europe.

“Nigerians are very passionate about football and ready to stand behind the Super Eagles as they hope to conquer Africa again and with Star Lager as a foremost brand when it comes to entertainment, consumers and numerous fans are in for wonderful moments of football.

“With the seasons across the globe in recess, the Africa Cup of Nations provides an exciting atmosphere for fans to behold most of the African stars that thrill global audiences in the various leagues in Africa and Europe” she continued.

At the designated parks, visitors would be entertained by foremost DJs, and seasoned Nigerian artists will be on ground to entertain the fans.

Ever since Nigerian Breweries Plc through, Star Lager, ventured into Nigerian football as the official beer of the Super Eagles, the national team’s profile has continued to rise and a solid fan base similar to the passion Nigerians attach to major football clubs in the European leagues restored.