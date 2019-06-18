Soldier, Three Others Killed as Suspected Herdsmen Attack Plateau Community

By Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

No fewer than four persons including a soldier were killed following a fresh attack on Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen on Monday.

The attack on Kagboro community took place around 12:00 noon on Monday and lasted for several hours which accounted for the high level of casualty.

An eye witness said at least 300 herdsmen swooped on the village killing, maiming and burning houses including a government-owned clinic in the village after they overpowered men of the vigilante group in the community who tried to resist them.

The spokesman of the Plateau State Police Command, Mr Terna Tyopev, said he will get details on the attack for the media.

However, the lawmaker representing Riyom Constituency in the state House of Assembly, Mr Timothy Datong, confirmed the incident, adding that he had concluded plans to table the issue as a matter of urgent public importance before the Assembly members during their plenary in Jos on Tuesday.

The lawmaker said: “Yes, I can confirm to you that four of our people including a security personnel were killed during the incident. Many were also wounded. We have also counted at least 54 houses that were completely burnt down by the attackers.

“It was the heavily armed Fulani people numbering over 300 that came to attack our people. I am going to present the issue as a matter of urgent public importance before the House of Assembly members when we convene today (Tuesday) because this thing cannot be allowed to continue.

“The invasion started around 12:00 on Monday and did not stop until more than four hours later. I was in touch with the Commander of the STF in charge of security in the state and he assured me he was going to mobilise his men to quell the situation. I was then surprised at the extent of destruction that eventually occurred in the community.”

A source from the House said that a committee would be set up by the lawmakers on how to resolve the lingering crisis of herdsmen attacks in the state.