Okpekpe Race Promoter, Itemuagbor, Loses Father-in Law

The Promoter of the IAAF silver label Okpekpe International 10km Road Race and Chief Executive Officer of Pamodzi Sports Marketing, Mike Itemuagbor has lost his father-in-law, Dr. Michael Okhionkpamwonyi Richard.

Dr Richard who at various times was a member of board of governors as well as the academic board of Auchi Polytechnic in Auchi, Edo State died on Wednesday May 29, 2019 aged 78 years.

Pastor (Mrs) Susan Itemuagbor, the eldest child of the departed announced the passing of her father in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday.

“With deep sense of loss and total submission to the will of God, we announce the passing on to glory of our father, Dr Michael Okhionkpamwonyi Richard (FRICS, FNIVS, RSV), Principal Partner Mike

Richard and Associates. Dr M.O Richard was at numerous times Head of Department of Estate Management and Head of School of Environmental Studies, Auchi Polytechnic before retiring to private practice,” observed the statement.

Born on September 29, 1940, Dr Richard is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren.

His funeral rites will begin on Friday, June 28, 2019 with Service of Songs

and Tributes at his residence, No 4, Ire Street, off Wire Road, Benin City.

It will be followed by a Lying-in-State also at his residence between 7am and 9am on Saturday 29th June.

Funeral service will start at 10.00am the same day at The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Upper Room Parish, No 3, Redeemed Christian Church of God Way, off Adesuwa Road, GRA, Benin City.

Interment will follow immediately after church service at his residence, No 4, Ire street, off Wire Road, Benin City and only family members will be allowed at the venue.

Reception of guests will then begin at 1.00pm at the Military Base on Airport Road by Ihama Junction.