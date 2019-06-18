Ihedioha Suspends LG Chairmen, Other Political Appointees

Amby Uneze in Owerri

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo State has approved the suspension of the chairmen, vice chairmen, councilors and political appointees of the local government areas of the state.

He has subsequently constituted Interim Mana-gement Committees that would last for six months to manage the affairs of the local government areas.

The suspension is contained in the statement signed by the governor, pursuant to the recommendation made to him by the Imo State House of Assembly.

This is in pursuant also, to the provisions of Sections 4, 5, and 6 of the Local Government Administration (Amendment) law, 2019 and S.73(3) of Imo State Local Government Administration Law No. 15 of 2000 (as amended) and all other laws enabling him.

Consequently, the Director of Administration and General Services (DAGS) of each local government area has been directed to take over management, pending the confirmation of Interim Management Committees by the State Assembly.

In a similar development, the governor approved the dissolution and removal of the chairman and members of the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC).

This followed a resolution supported by two-thirds majority of the state assembly passed on June 6, 2019 seeking their removal from office.

The action is also in accordance with the provisions of S.7(1) of the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission Law and all other extant laws of the

state.