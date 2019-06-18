IG: Crime Rate Declining in Nigeria

T The Inspector General of Police (IG), Mr. Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, yesterday declared that the crime rate in the country has declined even as he noted that the last few weeks have witnessed new patterns and threats of criminality that has necessitated a review of strategy.

He stated that the successes in tackling the different criminal challenges were a fall out of the Operation Puff Adder which is ongoing.

The IG urged the Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to redouble their efforts as the battle is still far from over.

Speaking further on his claim that crime is on the decline in the country, the IG said, “Sequel to the launch of Operation Puff Adder in all the states of the federation and other security strategies recently emplaced to address internal security threats, a total 424 kidnappers were arrested between May 10, 2019, and June 14, 2019.

”The highest number of 101 kidnap suspects were arrested in Kaduna State, followed by Katsina State with 79 arrests.

“Fifty-four suspects were apprehended in Nasarawa State and 32 in Taraba State.

“In the same vein, a total of 44 murder suspects were arrested during the period under review, with the highest number of seven in FCT and six in Kano State.

“In addition, 276 armed robbery suspects were arrested within the same period with the highest number of 38 in Edo State, followed by 25 in Nasarawa State and 23 in FCT.

“Similarly, a total of 10,860 ammunition of various descriptions and calibre were recovered while a total of 301 firearms including a Rocket Launcher, AK47 assault rifles, pistols and locally made gun, were similarly recovered from criminal elements across the country, with the highest number of 80 in Katsina State, followed by Edo State with 26 and Kaduna State with 25.

“Furthermore, 176 suspected cultists were arrested across the country while 77 stolen vehicles were recovered by Operation Puff Adder operatives nationwide between May 10, 2019 and June 14, 2019, with the highest number of 29 in FCT.

“It is to be emphasised that the achievements were recorded with the cooperation of members of the public in a manner that clear demonstrates the increasing determination of the citizens to support the police in restoring internal security.

“It was also the result of the sacrifice, courage, zeal and exceptional dedication of Police commanders and other ranks.

“I, therefore, wish to use the opportunity of this forum to immensely thank all well-meaning Nigerians for their support and to commend you and other personnel of the Nigeria Police across all ranks for aligning to my policing vision and supporting the implementation of the strategies emplaced

towards restoring internal security.

“We might have taken giant steps against crime and criminality but the battle is still far from being over. I therefore charge you to sustain the sense of commitment to duty as it represents a sacred call to nation.”

Earlier the IG told the senior officers that he convened the conference in furtherance to ‘my policy’ of constantly engaging strategic police commanders to undertake periodic review of internal security situation in the country.

“This is with a view to proffering pragmatic and far-reaching solutions to crimes in the country.

“In this regard, the conference will review the pattern and trend of crimes over the past one month, highlight our achievements, identify our challenges, geo-locate the current security threats and evaluate strategies with a view to strengthening our crime management template.”

