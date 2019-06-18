EFCC Arrests Seven Internet Fraud Suspects in Ilorin

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin zonal office has arrested four persons at Mandate Estate phase two area of Ilorin, Kwara state capital for offences bordering on internet fraud and other fraud related offences.

Also, the commission has arrested another three suspects at Agric. Estate, Ilorin for internet fraud.

The suspects, Kayode Obanewo a.k.a Samantha James; Muhammed Ademola a.ka Catherine Smith; Yusuf Rasheed a.k.a Rebecca Moore, and Apata Oluwakayode a.k.a Hanna Cole.

They were arrested on the 11th of June 2019 at Mandate Estate Phase two behind Irewolede area of Ilorin following intelligence reports.

One of the suspects, Obanewo Kayode during interrogation with the operatives however admitted to the commission of the crime.

According to him “I was arrested on the 11 of June 2019 at Mandate Estate Phase two, but before the day of my arrest, I met a friend who introduced me to Internet fraud,

“He gave me a Laptop which was the reason behind my arrest, I saw one email address on the laptop, I started using it to chat with some people at night when I come back from work,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commission has also arrested three persons on similar offence in Agric Estate in Ilorin.

The suspects are Olorunwa Okikiola, Olurunfemi Olamide and Ogungbemi Soho.

Items recovered from the suspects include, laptops, phones, different type of sim cards among others.

The suspects will soon be charged to court.