APC Disciplinary Committee Receives Letter from Zamfara Chapter Expelling Shuaibu, Yari

By Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Tuesday has received evidence of alleged anti- party activities against the Deputy National Chairman (North), Lawal Shuaibu.

The five-man disciplinary committee on anti-party raised by the ruling party also received evidence against the immediate past Governor, Abdul-Azeez Yari, on his alleged role in the electoral misfortune of the APC in Zamfara State.

The Zamfara State Executive Committee led by the state APC Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Bakyasuwa, submitted the evidence to the committee at APC National Secretariat in Abuja.

The Zamfara APC accused the two men of breaching Article 21(a) 2014 of the APC Constitution as amended.

According to a letter submitted to the panel, the Zamfara state chairman, Alh. Surjo Garba, said the two men caused misfortunes for the party in the state.

He added, “We are going to prove we are not just bragging – that we mean it. We have drawn the battle line with Yari’s group.

“We have realised that the two men were behind the misfortunes of the party. We need to expel them to prepare for challenges ahead.”

The Supreme Court recently ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue Certificate of Return of the governorship, National and State Assembly elections to the Peoples Democratic Party after withdrawing them from the APC.

Garba noted, “That caused APC in Zamfara to lose all the elective posts to another political party.

“The attitude and the conduct of the personality have brought APC in Zamfara state to a state of disrepute and a clear flagrant disobedient to party.”

“By this letter and for the above reason, we the executive council of the APC in Zamfara have firmly resolved to expel Alh. Abdul-Azeez Yari and the Deputy National Chairman (North), Lawal Shuaibu, from Zamfara State.”