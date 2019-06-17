TIPS ON HOW TO PREVENT KIDNAPPING

(PART 2)

Kidnapping, which is the act of taking somebody away illegally and keeping them as prisoners or hostages, especially in order to get ransom or other benefits before they are released, is evidently giving us cause for concern now. Kidnapping is a serious offence. In fact, in some states of the federation, kidnapping is now considered a capital offence, that is, an offence that is punishable by death. As the Police and other critical stakeholders are doing everything humanly possible to combat it, frankmba.ng is on its own proffering a few tips on some of the ways not only to avoid being kidnapped but also on how to survive when you are unfortunately kidnapped. To avoid being kidnapped, you may consider adopting some of the following security tips continued from last week:

* It is important that you do a thorough background check on your domestic staff such as your drivers, nannies, cooks, gardeners, and cleaners etc before you employ them.

– Study their change in lifestyle, the company they keep and their whereabouts at all times.

– Persons employed as drivers for school-runs must constantly be monitored as experience has shown that some drivers connive with criminals to facilitate the kidnap of innocent children.

– Treat your staff fairly with utmost decency and care. This is important to win their trust and loyalty and reduce the chance of criminals infiltrating them and leveraging them to harm you.

* Always exercise caution especially while on the social media platforms. It is important that you minimize posting of sensitive information and pictures such as:

– Your financial transactions

– Your whereabouts or location.

– Pictures of your family etc that could readily give you out to would-be felons.

*When you notice a threat in any form, quickly attract the attention of people around, either by shouting, screaming or running away etc, when it is safe to do so.

* Always be vigilant. Ensure you have airtime on your phone and that the phone is nearby in case you may have to make an urgent call.

* Drive defensively, especially at night or when you are on a lonely and dangerous road or you suspect that you are being followed by suspected kidnappers. Even when you have a punctured tyre, manage it to a safer place. It is better to lose the wheel of your car than to be taken hostage.

* There is security in numbers! Always ensure that when you engage in work outs, jogging, walking, biking, running etc, you do so in concert with others. You are less likely to be attacked when you are amongst people than when alone.

Credit: frankmba.ng