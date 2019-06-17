Taraba Imposes Curfew on Jalingo

From Wole Ayodele in Jalingo

Following a fresh outbreak of violence in Jalingo Monday evening, the Taraba state government has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on Jalingo and its environs.

In a press statement made available to newsmen on Monday night and signed by Bala Dan Abu, Senior Special Assistant to the governor, the curfew would be from 4pm to 6am until further notice.

There had been a violent attack on some communities within Jalingo and environs by suspected herdsmen on Sunday which claimed two lives and threw the entire town into panic as residents moved away from the troubled areas to safer environments.

Though security operatives led by the military were able to restore normalcy before dawn, fresh violence erupted again Monday evening as combined team of Soldiers and Mobile policemen engage the arsonists in gun duel.

A press release by th state government said: “In view of fresh outbreak of crisis in some communities in Kona and ATC areas near Jalingo today, Monday June 17, 2019, the Taraba State government has decided to impose a curfew on Jalingo and all the affected communities with immediate effect.

“The curfew is from 4pm to 6am daily. It remains in force until further notice. Security agencies in the state have been directed to enforce the curfew strictly to ensure strict compliance and quick return of peace to the affected communities”