Senegal’s Teranga Lions Beat Eagles in Last Tune up Clash

Three-time African champions, Super Eagles of Nigeria lost their last Total Africa Cup of Nations build up match to the Teranga Lions of Senegal in Ismailia yesterday evening.

A defensive mix up in the 20th minute exposed the Eagles’ defence and Idrissa Gueye capitalised on it to score the only goal of the match.

Nigeria came close to drawing level on a number of occasions with Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi almost leveling proceedings before the interval.

Both coaches, who agreed to the game being played behind closed doors, made good use of the opportunity to make their maximum changes. The better chances in the second half fell to the Nigerians with Samuel Chukwueze’s close range shot blocked with a last ditch tackle and substitute Oghenekaro Etebo’s free kick on the edge of the box rattling the cross bar.

Nigeria’s starting 11

Daniel Akpeyi, Samuel Kalu, Jamilu Collins, Kenneth Omeruo, William Ekong, John Ogu, Wilfred Ndidi, Mikel Obi, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze and Odion Ighalo

Substitutions: Collins (Ola Aina), Ogu (Oghenekaro Etebo), Chukwueze (Henry Onyekuru), Iwobi (Moses Simon), Ighalo (Victor Osimhen) and Kalu (Chidozie Awaziem).