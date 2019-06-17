Rainstorm Destroys over 1,000 Houses in Zamfara Town

Over 1,000 houses have been destroyed by windstorm in Bungudu town, Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara, the lawmaker representing the area, Alhaji Nasiru Lawal, has said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the incident occurred on Sunday evening.

Lawal, who conducted journalists round the affected houses in Bungudu on Monday, described the incident as unfortunate.

“It is worrisome to have this kind of incident, we never experienced this type of disaster for over 30 years.

“We are going to visit all the affected persons, sympathise with them and take the record of damages caused by the disaster.

“Apart from the destroyed houses, there are also public facilities such as electric poles, cables and schools among others.

“We are going to present the record of this incident to the concerned authorities, particularly the state government for timely assistance to the victims,” the lawmaker said.

The Emir of Bungudu, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru, urged the victims to consider the incident as a trial by Allah.

“We thank Allah no life was lost to this disaster, only few people recorded minor injuries. We have the record of houses, properties and food destroyed,” the emir said.

Attahiru urged the people in his domain to always comply with the rules and regulations before constructing buildings.

“We always appeal to our communities to avoid compromising standard when it comes to the issues of building.

“The local government and land officials should also consider these issues while allocating lands to people.

“We are appealing to government at all levels to assist these victims,” the monarch said. (NAN)