Firm Partners UK Institute to Train Fire Service Officers

Peter Uzoho

Falck Prime Atlantic (FPA), a subsidiary of Prime Atlantic Limited, has commenced a collaboration with a renowned Fire Service College, United Kingdom, to deliver specialised firefighting training to the public and private sectors in Nigeria.

The partnership commenced with the training of Federal Fire Service personnel this month, on four different specialised courses including High Rise Fire Fighting Tactics, Casualty Care and Extrication, Fire Team Leader (JOIFF) and Fire Safety Management and Fire Risk Assessment.

Speaking at a press conference in Ogun State, to kick off the two-week training, the Acting Deputy Controller-General, Federal Fire Service, Quintus G. Azogu, explained that the aim of the training was to ensure that the agency was equipped with knowledge and technical skills required to deliver on their jobs.

Azogu, added that the, “collaboration between Falck Prime Atlantic and the Fire Service College, UK, is a tremendous feat because it means that training that would otherwise cost organisations much more to acquire in the UK would now be delivered in a fully residential training center in Nigeria with the same international standards necessary to ensure effective knowledge transfer.

According to him, enhancing the knowledge and skills of firefighters was imperative, hence the emphasis on personnel training and re-training.

He said further that Falck Prime Atlantic was one of the best private firefighting training facilities in Nigeria with a reputation comparable to what obtains overseas.

However, commenting on the partnership, the Director, Falck Prime Atlantic, Mrs. Folake Soyannwo, said: “This is yet another milestone we are very pleased with. Fire-related emergencies have become very rampant all over Nigeria, with very devastating consequences resulting in significant loss of lives and property.

“Supporting the response capabilities of our emergency responders through training and consultancy in-country, in collaboration with the Fire Service College, UK, which brings with it many years of experience in the area of fire fighter development, confirms our commitment to our promise of training locally to global standards.”

On his part, the Head of International Training Development, Fire Service College, UK, Mr. Kevin Keeler, said: “We are delighted to be working with Falck Prime Atlantic to deliver a range of firefighting training (High Rise, Fire Team Leader, Fire Risk Assessment and first responder emergency care) to the Federal Fire Service.”