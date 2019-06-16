Father’s Day: Obaseki salutes sacrifices, assures govt policies will expand economic opportunities

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has celebrated the role and sacrifices of fathers in ensuring the stability of the family unit, noting that policies being implemented by the state government will open up more economic opportunities so they can satisfactorily meet up to their responsibilities.

Obaseki, who said this in commemoration of Father’s Day, noted that it was important to acknowledge the role of fathers in stabilising the family front through their doggedness and determination to eke out a decent living.

According to the governor, “As the world commemorates Father’s Day today, I join in celebrating fathers for their role in homes and at work, ensuring a stable family and economy. Much as we know that fathers play important roles, it is necessary to stress that there is need to expand the economy so that they can have a plethora of options in contributing to national development and meeting up to their responsibilities in the home front.”

The governor said the Edo State government is working assiduously to expand the economic space to accommodate more fathers, so they can eke out a decent living and contribute to economic growth.

He stressed that some of these opportunities would support the families providing for jobs in industries, production centers, agriculture clusters, ports, service sector, among others.

He said, “We are very concerned about sustaining the reforms we have enacted in the state and these are aimed at providing a decent livelihood for our people. As fathers play major roles in sustaining families, we are certain that more economic opportunities will open up for them to meet their responsibilities to their families. These opportunities are tailored towards ensuring that life is made easy and that fathers, be they at home or at work, are assured of a state that works for them and their dependants.”