Syinix Limited Signs Musa as Brand

Syinix Limited announced the famous Nigerian football player Ahmed Musa as its brand ambassador and launched Syinix 65” big screen TV at the illustrious Sheraton Hotel.

Musa, who plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia has reached a lot of achievement on football field, he has a huge number of fans in Nigeria and has a positive personal image and good reputation.

Speaking at the media unveiling, Musa said: “Syinix and I have such a shared perspective, we both believe that technology should service human being and help us lead a better life, and we all want to do our best to let more people live better.That’s why I agree to be an ambassador of this company , I hope we can do some meaningful things for our world together.”

He spoke about the unveiling and Syinix commitment to continually give their budding fans what they want and when they want it.

Syinix as a famous consumer electronic and home appliance brand globally, has distinguished itself from its competitors with its tech, smart, stylish brand persona.

This has appealed to its target audience immensely and its “Starting smart life” slogan has also encouraged its young fans to pursue better and quality life.

Syinix and Musa unveiled the new Syinix big screen TV: Syinix 65” TV and announced the new slogan “bigger better, buy Syinix” together, It would also lead to an expansion in the sales of Syinix products within the marketplace and an increase Ahmed Musa’s reputation.