Sanwo-Olu Approves 100 Per Cent Increase in LASTMA Officers’ Allowances

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has jerked up by 100 per cent, allowances of Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officers to encourage and motivate them towards attaining the goals of better traffic management and transportation in the state.

Sanwo-Olu announced this yesterday during an interactive session with staff of the agency when he paid an official visit to the operation’s Headquarters at Oshodi, Lagos.

The governor said LASTMA officials would start to earn new allowances by the end of July, this year as a gesture to encourage the officers to improve on their performances as they go out day and night to rid the state of traffic gridlocks.

“As from the end of the month of July, we shall increase your allowances by 100 per cent. That means if you are collecting N5,000 as your allowance , it would be increased to N10, 000. Those collecting N10,000 before would now be getting N20,000. This would enable you perform optimally. To whom much is given, much is expected,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He warned the officers to desist from any act of corruption or corrupt tendencies, urging the operatives to imbibe civility as a major guiding principle in their operations.

He reminded LASTMA officials that Lagosians want a decent and corrupt free LASTMA, and as such they should be respectful when arresting an offender.

“Lagosians expect a corrupt free LASTMA that will not go about collecting bribes from motorists. Be respectful and courteous even when you are going to arrest an offender. Lagosians want LASTMA that is decent, they want neatness. We don’t want laziness and lateness to work. Be my advocates,” he admonished.

Some LASTMA officials who spoke during the session appealed to the governor to assist the agency in some areas such as equipment, medical treatment and insurance for them to deliver more efficiently.

In response, Governor Sanwo-Olu announced free treatment for every LASTMA official in the state. He also promised a more conducive working environment for the staff such as repair of damaged vehicles and motorbikes, provision of raincoats, and other tools.

On operation of commercial motorcycles (okada) on highways, tricycles and indiscriminate parking of imported vehicles by the roadside, Governor Sanwo-Olu said he would have a meeting with the Commissioner of Police and other security operatives to look at the existing laws and better way for their enforcement for the benefit of every Lagosian.

“There are rules that guide operation of commercial motorcycles. The Lagos State law has stated okada should not operate on some roads. We will have a meeting with security operatives on what we should do.’’

‘’We are not going to condone people obstructing our roads. I am now taking it as warning to all those parking their vehicles on the road such as importers of tokunbo vehicles to comply by removing them from the road because we will come one day and take all the vehicles off the road. People should provide space for their businesses,” Sanwo-Olu warned.

The governor also warned members of his cabinet, their family members and friends against not to contravene traffic rules. He said ‘’I will tell my cabinet members that if you are caught or apprehended violating my traffic rules, you will pay.’’

The staff also used the opportunity to seek the governor’s support for the provision of adequate security for those whose operations have been extended to 11pm, improvement in their welfare packages, rehabilitation of roads, trainings, and enforcement of existing regulations, to aid their operations.