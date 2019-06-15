Onitsha Catholic Diocese Sanctions Two Priests for Disobedience

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



The Catholic Diocese of Onitsha has sanctioned two priests from the diocese for acts of insubordination.

The priests; Reverend Fathers Michael Chigbata and Joseph Onuorah were sanctioned for celebrating masses in parts of the diocese, using what they called Traditional Catholic Mass.

A press release by the Chancellor of the diocese, Very Rev Fr Prudentius Emeka Aroh which was made available to THISDAY in Awka described them as disobedient priests and called for prayers for them to change their ways.

The release said the priests abandoned their legitimately assigned pastoral duties, claiming that they had now joined a group known as Society of St Pius X(SSPX).

Aroh said, “They currently operate their illegal activities from Anaku in Ayamelum LGA and they also move about deceiving innocent Catholics that they now celebrate the Traditional Catholic Mass.

“They have neither the approval nor the permission of the Archbishop of Onitsha to celebrate any such mass or other sacrament within the Diocese of Onitsha. These two priests are living in disobedience and their faculties as priests of Onitsha Archdiocese have been withdrawn.”

The diocese advised the general public, especially all Catholics and other men and women of goodwill not to have anything to do with these two disobedient priests or others like them, saying that those who associate with them do so at their own risk, because they were working against the unity of the church.

“We request that all pray for these two disobedient priests so that the light of the holy spirit will shine on them and bring them back to the church”, the chancellor wrote.