The management of Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind (FNSB) has said work was underway to ensure sustainability of the funding of the society and the Vocational Training Centre (VTC) through a commercialisation plan that involves broadening its income streams from the production and sales of arts and crafts and other ventures. Folasade Adefisayo, Chairman, Executive Council of FNSB stated this at the 61st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the society held recently in Lagos. According to Adefisayo, a committee was put in place towards achieving the new goal by preparing a business plan which would be presented to the council for discussion and ratification. She noted that a committee was set up to suggest various strategies for building up the advocacy function of the society in line with the vision to make life comfortable for every blind person.

She also hinted that, “A 5-year budget that would guide the council’s operations and ensure short and long term focus and financial sustainability is been developed”. Maintaining that the council was focusing attention on making significant improvements in the management of the Centre, Adefisayo also noted that, “A review of the curriculum and improvement in teaching and learning skills is been undertaken. The board is working on the entrepreneurship curriculum in collaboration with an NGO – Fate Foundation and we have also started engaging with the British Council in the modernisation of the curriculum and recently, two members of staff attended the British Council training programme on integrating essential 21st century skills into the curriculum”, she added.