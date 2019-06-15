EFCC Arraigns Herbalist for Impersonating Baru, Adesina, Others

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office has arraigned a 31-year-old herbalist, Jamiu Isiaka who impersonated the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina among other prominent citizens before a Kwara State High Court.

The suspect with others who are still at large allegedly used the names of the senior government officials to scam a South Korean national, Keun Sig Kim to the tune of N30m on the pretence of getting him a license at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation to enable him purchase a company.

According to the charge sheet, count one of the charge reads, “That you, Jamiu Isiaka (a.k.a Femi Adeshina ) between the month of April and September 2018 in Ilorin, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud, did obtain the total sum of Eighty-eight thousand, five hundred and twenty one dollars, forty one cents from a Korean national named; Keun Sig Kim by false pretences that the monies was for the procurement of NNPC approval/marketing form and license certificate to buy crude oil in Nigeria, facts which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 of the advance fee fraud and other fraud related offences act, 2006 and punishable under section 1(3) of the same Act.”

The accused person pleaded “not guilty” to the four counts charge levelled against him.

In view of his plea, prosecuting counsel, Andrew Akoja prayed for a trial date and asked the court to remand the accused in prison custody. Justice M Abdulgafar however ordered the accused be remanded in Mandala Prisons custody and adjourned till 19th of June 2019 for commencement of trial.

The petitioner had paid over N30 million into the suspect’s account under the pretence of helping him to secure a license at the NNPC.

According to him, ” I transferred four thousand, two hundred and eighty five United States dollars, Seventy one cents only to the United Bank of Africa, account number 2107575870 in the name of one Jamiu Isiaka, an associate of Mr. Shola Adeshina. It is noteworthy that this account particulars have been provided severally for me to make transfer to.”

Isiaka during interrogation with the officials of the commission however claimed that he used the money as sacrifice for the petitioner.

He claimed to have bought vulture, skin of elephant, intestine of elephant, skull of lion, liver of gorilla, among others.