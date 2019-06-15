Cabinet Appointment: SGF Raises the Alarm about Pranks of Fraudsters

Expresses confidence in TCN ability

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has warned the public to be vigilant to the pranks of fraudsters issuing false information to the members of the public.

In a statement issued on Friday on his behalf by the Permanent Secretary

General Services Office (OSGF), Olusegun A. Adekunle, the SGF warned that the syndicate had been prompting members of the public to submit their Curriculum Vitae at a fee to a non-existing desk at the OSGF to facilitate their selection as cabinet members.

He urged the public to disregard such information as the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation had no such mandate and had not requested for such information.

“The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, uses this opportunity to warn originators of such false news to desist forthwith using the name of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in their dubious and nefarious activities to fleece unsuspecting members of the public,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Mustapha has expressed confidence in the ability of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to supply adequate electricity to Nigerians.

He stated this on Friday when he received the management team of TCN in his office.

He commended the management for the strategy employed in the utilisation of indigenous expertise in its operations which has assisted in the optimal productivity by the company.

Mustapha said from the briefing he received and considering the work that was being put in place, Nigerians would soon enjoy adequate and uninterrupted power supply across the country.

He also assured that adequate power supply with efficient transmission and distribution across the country would soon have a positive impact on job creation and employment.

Earlier, the Managing Director of TCN, Mr. Usman Mohammed, said the team came to brief the SGF on the efforts made and grounds covered in stabilising and modernising the national grid.

He described transmission as the backbone of adequate provision of electricity, adding that in the system operator, generation and distribution could not be isolated.

Mohammed disclosed that the company was on a steady path to modernising the

national grid. He also expressed confidence that when the modernisation is completed, the country will experience stability in power supply and sell electricity to neighbouring West African countries.

He thanked the federal government for giving the company the support required to perform.