Kwande Commends Buhari for Honouring MKO Abiola with Abuja Stadium

Appeals for speedy repair of the facility

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Suleiman Yahaya Kwande, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for naming the Abuja National Stadium after Chief MKO Abiola, 26 years after the June 12, 1993 presidential election was annulled.

Kwande, a serving Board Member of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) representing the North Central zone, is also a former Chairman of Mighty Jet F.C.

In a statement he issued in Abuja on Wednesday, Kwande observed that legalizing June 12 as Nigeria’s ‘Democracy Day’ and naming the stadium edifice after MKO is historic, saying the new development will bring more dynamism to our democratic system and boost sporting activities.

“President Muhammadu Buhari must be commended for announcing June 12 as democracy day and remembering MKO Abiola and naming the Abuja International stadium after him,” he said.

Hon. Kwande urged the President to immediately order the repair of the stadium as it has been abandoned for long.

“The Abuja now (MKO Abiola) stadium has not been considered for any sporting activities for sometimes now. I am urging the president to immediately order for its repair to begin so that sporting activities can immediately resume there,” concludes Kwande.