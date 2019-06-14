June 12: Fani-Kayode Berates Kingibe for Attacking Obasanjo

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has exonerated former President Olusegun Obasanjo from the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election and berated a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe for alleging that Obasanjo knew about the annulment.

“I have immense respect for Ambassador Babagana Kingibe and I congratulate and commend him for the great honor that was bestowed upon him and Chief MKO Abiola by the Buhari’s administration.

“I also commend President Muhammadu Buhari for doing the right thing and not only making June 12 our authentic Democracy Day but also naming the National Stadium after Abiola.

He however, faulted Kingibe’s assertion that Obasanjo had any hand in the annulment of the June 12 election, describing it as a lie from the pit of hell.

“We must not allow anyone to indulge in historical revisionism or re-write history. Obasanjo was not a member of General Ibrahim Babangida’s administration and neither did he have any hand in that monstrous perfidy and conspiracy against democracy and the Nigerian people.

“As a matter of fact the man that insisted on the annulment of the June 12 election literally at gunpoint, Gen. Sani Abacha, was the same person that set up Obasanjo in a trumped up coup plot a few years later, jailed him and attempted to murder him with a lethal injection whilst he was in jail”.

According to the former presidential spokesman, the same Abacha was responsible for the murder of Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’adua when he was also falsely accused and jailed for coup-plotting.

“It is the greatest irony of history and fate that the same Kingibe that has made this grevious allegation against Obasanjo and who was a protegee of both Obasanjo and Shehu Musa Yar’adua ended up serving in a government that was led by the same Sani Abacha who not only insisted on the annulment of Abiola’s mandate but also jailed and was intent on killing them both.

“It is easy to see and discern who the real villain and traitor is between Obasanjo and Kingibe in this matter. One stood for democracy whilst the other joined and collaborated with those that literally killed it,” Fani-Kayode added.