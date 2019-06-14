Jandor Foundation Organises Empowerment Programme for Artisans, Traders

Ugo Aliogo

In its bid to drive social development in the society, Jandor Foundation has organised empowerment programme for artisans and traders in Ikorodu Local Government Local Area, Lagos State.

Speaking at the presentation of empowerment aid and artisan tools to beneficiaries in Lagos over the weekend, the founder, Janor Foundation, Mr. Azeez Adediran, said the event was a continuation of what was done in Alimosho Local Government Area.

He also noted that the event at Ikorodu was to also extend kindness to traders and artisans, and people who need the support of the foundation in their daily life.

“What we are doing in Ikorodu today is a continuation of what we did in Alimosho LGA. The people we are empowering today cut across several trades such as tailoring association, mechanics, traders, and vulcanizers. We know that government cannot do everything, but we did the little we can to support what government is doing,” he noted.

Adediran explained that the foundation remains committed to support the less privilege in the society, adding that “for you to give, you must have received some sort of blessings in life.

“When you receive some kind of blessing, there is need to give. I got from supporting people. I fund the foundation through proceeds from my business. There is no support from any organisation therefore I am not under any pressure.”

Speaking further, he remarked that the foundation has yearly programmes such as scholarship schemes which he noted is for everyone.

Adediran added: “There is also empowerment that we organise from time to time; we also have support for a person who wants to attend pilgrimage. For the scholarship scheme, we have 40 indigent students we are paying their school fees in different institutions across the country and this is the second year of that we intend to do that through their university programme.”